Q1 2022 AAK AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

AAK Audiocast with Teleconference Q1 2022. Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Johan Westman; and CFO, Tomas Bergendahl.



Johan Westman - AAK AB(publ.)-President&CEO



Thank you so much, and welcome to everyone, to AAK's earnings call for quarter 1 2022. As you heard, I also have our CFO, Tomas Bergendahl, with me today. For the agenda, we're going to go through some highlights of quarter 1, some key events, a business update as usual. And after concluding remarks, we are happy to answer any questions that you might have.



Before we move into comments on the quarter, I'd just like to address the situation in Europe as we speak. The war in Europe is still ongoing. This is a devastating situation. It is impacting millions of people, and our hearts and minds are with them. This impacts, of course, also AAK employees as well as partners. Earlier today, we also announced that after evaluation, a careful evaluation,