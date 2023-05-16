May 16, 2023 / 03:45AM GMT

Simon Lawson - Gascoyne Resources Limited - Managing Director



Very kind words there, Cristy. Thank you. I just want to start with a very interesting picture there. That's currently what we're doing at the moment, which is drilling off our waste dump for the open pit, Gilbey's open pit, that was the previous focus for the company.



You can see in the background there the processing infrastructure that we shut down in November last year. And I think that shows quite clearly what the opportunity is here. We are less than 1,000 meters from that processing plant, 2.5 million tonnes per annum, less than five years old. And we're on to a very high-grade deposit, essentially right in front of it. It's underneath the haul road for the previous mine.



Usual disclaimer. Experienced Board and team. I don't think it can be overstated. You need a good team around a good deposit to make good things happen.



Just to give you a little bit of history, I came into Gascoyne Resources from the Firefly transaction. The first question I asked the geologist when I came in was, if I gave you $1 million to