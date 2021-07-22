Q2 2021 Pensionbee Group PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Romina Savova - PensionBee Group plc - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



I'm Romi Savova, the CEO of PensionBee. Welcome to our trading update for the first half of 2021. For those of you who are new to the PensionBee story, we are a leading online pension provider in the U.K. We exist to make pension simple so that everyone can look forward to a happy retirement. We enable our customers to combine their pensions into one new online plan with money managed by the world's largest asset managers. We aspire to build a lifetime relationship with our customers, generating predictable and scalable revenue stream for our company and for our investors.



As you know, we raised GBP 55 million in a successful IPO on the high-growth segment of the London Stock Exchange. We were incredibly pleased with the investor support we received for our strategy to continue our rapid growth trajectory and the ensuing results for the first half of 2021. Our customer-centric offering continued to resonate with the U.K. population, and we benefited from the ability to grow into the enormous U.K. defined contribution pensions