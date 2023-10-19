Q3 2023 Pensionbee Group PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Oct 19, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Romina Savova - PensionBee Group plc - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Hello. I'm Romi Savova, the CEO of PensionBee. Welcome to our Q3 2023 results presentation, covering trading for the 9 months to 30 September 2023. For those of you who are new to the PensionBee story, we are a leading online pension provider in the U.K. We exist to make pension simple so that everyone can look forward to a happy retirement.



We enable our customers to combine their pensions into 1 new online plan. We enable them to make contributions to invest in line with their objectives with money managed by the world's largest asset managers and ultimately, to make withdrawals and enjoy their retirements.



Our aspiration is to build a lifetime relationship with our customers generating predictable and scalable revenue for our company and for our investors. PensionBee operates in the vast GBP 700 billion market of transferable defined contribution pensions. And over the course of this year, we continued to grow our market share.



We added approximately 40,000 new invested customers in the first 9 months of