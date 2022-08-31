Q2 2022 Hav Group ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Gunnar Larsen - HAV Group ASA - CEO



Hello, everybody, and welcome to HAV Group ASA's second quarter presentation. With me today, I have PÃ¥l AurvÃ¥g, CFO. He will do the financial presentation a little bit later in the session.



Today, I'm going to speak about the highlights in Q2. Again, I'm going to present more in about the HAV Group in general and talk a little bit more about the subsidiaries, in particular. PÃ¥l is presenting the financials, and we sum up with the future market outlooks. At the end of the session, we also have a Q&A. We have got a lot of questions this time also, it is very good and it's also possible to ask questions during the presentation.



Another good quarter for HAV Group. We had revenues of NOK160 million, and EBIT of NOK14 million. Cash from operations of minus NOK23 million. PÃ¥l will explain more about the details in the figures. And we have a cash balance of NOK300 million. The external backlog has also increased, so we have now a backlog of NOK557 million. And we have 4,400 shareholders and market cap as per yesterday of NOK475 million.



The