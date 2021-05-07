Q1 2021 Zaptec ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2021 / NTS GMT

Anders ThingbÃ¸,Zaptec AS-CEO



Hello, everybody. Welcome to the quarter one presentation from Zaptec. We are two persons presenting today, myself, Anders ThingbÃ¸. I'm the CEO of Zaptec.



Kurt Ãstrem - Zaptec AS - CFO



And my name is Kurt Ãstrem. I am the CFO.



Anders ThingbÃ¸,Zaptec AS-CEO



So we will spend about 30 minutes going through first the highlights, the financial highlights and then the operational and market update and talk through these highlights, and end with a Q&A session. So let's just jump into it. The financial highlights for the first quarter. The organic revenue growth was 36 -- 63%, like we announced earlier.



The export share has a significant increase in this quarter. The cash balance is strong with a total liquidity of NOK241 million. The gross margin is a little bit below the expectation and the ambition of the company. So it was 33%, and Kurt will talk you through that in just a minute.



The operating expenses as