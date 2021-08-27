Aug 27, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT
Anders ThingbÃ¸,Zaptec AS-CEO
Welcome to the second quarter presentation for Zaptec. My name is Anders ThingbÃ¸, I'm the CEO of Zaptec.
Kurt Ãstrem - Zaptec AS - CFO
My name is Kurt Ãstrem. I am CFO in Zaptec.
Anders ThingbÃ¸,Zaptec AS-CEO
So first before we go into the numbers, we would like to just give an overview of the company as it looks by the end of the second quarter. We have installed in total 70,000 chargers. We have a total of six sales companies in Europe. And if you include the order backlog by the end of second quarter, we have a revenue growth of a 100%.
In the markets where we operate, we are going for double-digit market share. In Norway, it's 50%. And in all the six countries where we operate, we are going for the same and at least the double-digit market share.
As we have installed a lot of Pro systems, previously, we have prepared a lot of parking base, 250,000 parking base for future revenues. This is a more
Q2 2021 Zaptec AS Earnings Call Transcript
