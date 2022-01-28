Q4 2021 Zaptec AS Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Anders ThingbÃ¸,Zaptec AS-CEO



Thank you all for logging into the fourth quarter presentation of Zaptec. And we are going to present the quarter. We have published the materials on news web, so you can access all the commission on new sites. So my name is Anders ThingbÃ¸, I'm the CEO of Zaptec and I have with me my colleagues.



Kurt Ãstrem - Zaptec AS - CFO



My name is Kurt Ãstrem, some I'm the CFO, in Zaptec.



Anders ThingbÃ¸,Zaptec AS-CEO



So first, an overall view of the company, we have sold about 100,000 charging station altogether in the last four years. Altogether, we have six sales companies. The annual growth rate for 2021 was 123%. For the multi-family home market in Norway, we have a 50% market share due to our phased balancing and load-balancing technology, which gives the users the more charging points and faster charging than the competition. So it's an obvious economic saving for the end users with using our systems. We have prepared about 400