Q1 2022 Zaptec ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / NTS GMT

Peter Bardenfleth-Hansen - Zaptec ASA - CEO



Welcome to Zaptec's Q1 2022 report. My name is Peter Bardenfleth-Hansen, and I'm the new CEO for Zaptec. Before we get started, I just wanted to have a very quick comment that this quarter has been obviously a geopolitical one with lots of tensions. And it has been one where global component shortage has been dominating most of the world.



However, Zaptec has performed rock solid through this quarter, and the numbers that we present today will definitely be showing that fantastic, amazing travel that we've been able to achieve, despite these adversities. So we'll dive straight into it. Before we do that, I just want to say that if you have any comments, any questions, you can write them in the chat, and we'll be answering those in the Q&A after the presentation.



So as just alluded, we have now had an accumulative sale of 110,000 charging stations sold. We've done -- do this through six sales companies, more to come in the next couple of quarters. We've increased our order intake with a record high 164%. Our export share has also