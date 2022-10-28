Q3 2022 Zaptec ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2022 / NTS GMT

Peter Bardenfleth-Hansen - Zaptec ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the third quarter 2022 Zaptec report. I am Peter Bardenfleth-Hansen, and I'm the CEO of Zaptec.



Kurt Ãstrem - Zaptec ASA - CFO



My name is Kurt Ãstrem, I am the CFO of Zaptec.



Peter Bardenfleth-Hansen - Zaptec ASA - CEO



So, 2022 bit of a roller coaster. And Q3, most definitely has been no exception. Central banks have been fighting inflation, interest rates have been going up, and comes as no surprise, the macroeconomics and geopolitics plays a big part of this quarter. But despite these headwinds, we've been working very diligently, very hard, and that has paid off.



We've had a revenue growth on 73% year on year, which is something that I'm extremely proud. And despite this, we've had a growth in our team as well, 20% to 30% growth from Q2 to Q3, something again, of course, has a cost bearing element. And it's no secret that doing expansion in this market is something that has a cost on the