Q2 2022 Ambea AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Ambea's Second Quarter 2022 Report Presentation. Speaking is Mark Jensen, CEO of Ambea; and presenting with me today is Benno Eliasson, CFO. Last quarter, we provided an overview of Vardaga segments and the Swedish elderly care business. Today, I will give an overview of our updated strategy before we present an overview of the second quarter. Benno will then describe the development of the financials for the group and for the different segments in Ambea. After that, I will summarize the quarter and compare to our financial targets before we open up for questions.



I would like to begin with a brief overview of Ambea. Ambea is the leading Scandinavian care provider. We have about 26,000 employees across Sweden, Norway and Denmark