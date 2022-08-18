Aug 18, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Ambea Q2 2022 Results. (Operator Instructions) Just to remind you, this session is being recorded. Today, I am pleased to present Mark Jensen, the CEO. Please begin your meeting.
Mark Jensen - Ambea AB(publ)-CEO&President
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Ambea's Second Quarter 2022 Report Presentation. Speaking is Mark Jensen, CEO of Ambea; and presenting with me today is Benno Eliasson, CFO. Last quarter, we provided an overview of Vardaga segments and the Swedish elderly care business. Today, I will give an overview of our updated strategy before we present an overview of the second quarter. Benno will then describe the development of the financials for the group and for the different segments in Ambea. After that, I will summarize the quarter and compare to our financial targets before we open up for questions.
I would like to begin with a brief overview of Ambea. Ambea is the leading Scandinavian care provider. We have about 26,000 employees across Sweden, Norway and Denmark
Q2 2022 Ambea AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 18, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...