Jul 21, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Sverker KÃ¤llgÃ¥rden - Cibus Nordic - CEO



Thank you very much. And once again, welcome to the Cibus Nordic earnings call for the second quarter 2022. My name is Sverker KÃ¤llgÃ¥rden. And apologies for a bit of a sore throat, but I hope it will hold the whole conference call. And with me today is Pia-Lena Olofsson, the group CFO.



Next slide, please. Pia-Lena will take you through the numbers a bit later on the presentation.



So please turn to slide number 4 and the significant events during the period. On April 6, we closed the deal in Denmark previously announced; that comprised of 34 grocery and daily-goods properties. On April 11, we announced that Cibus' Board of Directors withdrew the proposal to introduce a new share class and also called for an Extraordinary General Meeting on May 5, of which a proposal to increase the total dividend to EUR0.99 per share would be presented. Then at the annual general meeting on April 20, Nils Styf was elected as new Board member; and Patrick Gylling, Elisabeth Norman, Victoria Skoglund, and Stefan Gattberg were re