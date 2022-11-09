Nov 09, 2022 / NTS GMT

Sverker KÃ¤llgÃ¥rden - Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you very much. And once again, welcome to the Q3 2022 interim report presentation of Cibus Nordic Real Estate. The speakers today, as usual, are myself, Sverker KÃ¤llgÃ¥rden, the CEO, and with me is Pia-Lena Olofsson, the Group CFO.



Pia-Lena will take us through all the numbers later on in the presentation. So let's head on to the significant events during the period. so



On July 13, we announced that we had updated our MTN program and published an updated prospectus. And then in late August, we opened up the high-yield bond market by replacing our green SEK bond with a new green bond of SEK700 million. Then in September, we acquired four assets in three separate deals in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden.



Then after the period, we have bought another single asset in Denmark. And on October 10, we announced that the Nomination Committee, in preparation for the next Annual General Meeting, had been appointed. And on October 13, we acquired another single