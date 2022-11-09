Nov 09, 2022 / NTS GMT
Sverker KÃ¤llgÃ¥rden - Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB(publ)-CEO
Thank you very much. And once again, welcome to the Q3 2022 interim report presentation of Cibus Nordic Real Estate. The speakers today, as usual, are myself, Sverker KÃ¤llgÃ¥rden, the CEO, and with me is Pia-Lena Olofsson, the Group CFO.
Pia-Lena will take us through all the numbers later on in the presentation. So let's head on to the significant events during the period. so
On July 13, we announced that we had updated our MTN program and published an updated prospectus. And then in late August, we opened up the high-yield bond market by replacing our green SEK bond with a new green bond of SEK700 million. Then in September, we acquired four assets in three separate deals in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden.
Then after the period, we have bought another single asset in Denmark. And on October 10, we announced that the Nomination Committee, in preparation for the next Annual General Meeting, had been appointed. And on October 13, we acquired another single
Q3 2022 Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 09, 2022 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...