Nov 07, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Sverker KÃ¤llgÃ¥rden - Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB - CEO



Thank you very much. And once again, warm welcome to the Q3 interim report presentation from Cibus Nordic Real Estate. I said my name is Sverker KÃ¤llgÃ¥rden. And with me today is, as usual, Pia-Lena Olofsson, the group CFO.



Pia-Lena will take us through the numbers later on in the presentation. So we'll turn to the next slide, significant events during the period. On July 11, we announced that Cibus had launched an updated green financing framework and a new sustainability-linked financing framework. On July 20, we announced that we had updated our MTN programme and published an updated basic prospectus.



On August 30, it was announced that Cibus' Board of Directors and myself had together agreed that I would step down from my role as CEO. And the Board of Directors have initiated the process of appointing a new CEO. And I will continue in the role until the process have been completed.



On September 22, it was announced that the Nomination Committee, in preparation for next Annual General