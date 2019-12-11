Dec 11, 2019 / 06:30PM GMT

Emre Sayin - Global Ports Holding Plc - CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for taking time to join us for today's Q3 trading call. I would like to give you a brief overview of our performance in Q3 and year-to-date, and then we will open it up to questions.



Year-to-date and in Q3, I'm happy with the performance of our Cruise business, which, once again, has delivered to our expectations and has reported the highest results to date. However, the most important developments in Cruise have been the recent commencement of cruise ports -- port operations in both the Bahamas and Antigua. It's not an exaggeration to say that the addition of these ports marks a truly transformational moment for the group. Our cruise passenger numbers will now increase by close to 100% in 2020, and Cruise will now be our largest business in EBITDA terms.



In fact, I was