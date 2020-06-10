Q1 2020 Global Ports Holding PLC Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Jun 10, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
Mehmet Kutman - Global Ports Holding Plc - Co-Founder & Executive Chairman
Frankly, we assume that there is no deferral or postponement of financial liabilities, be that interest cost or any capital repayments with the exception of one relatively small and already agreed loan deferral.
As you all will be aware -- well aware, governments around the world have announced a wide range of facilities and measures to provide support to companies and employees. Previously, we indicated that we expected to qualify for a number of these facilities and measures. But until such time as support is secured and agreed, we will not account for any potential benefits.
Since then, we have successfully accessed a number of facilities, including numerous government payroll support schemes in a number of countries, including Italy, Malta, Spain and Turkey as well as government tax payments deferrals or suspensions, including payroll taxes, social security, premiums and VAT.
In addition to these further significant cost savings, our commercial ports continue to
