Aug 20, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
H. Emre Sayin - Global Ports Holding Plc - CEO
(technical difficulty)
a safe working environment for our teams and to prepare for the return of our cruise guests. However, I will talk about these measures at the end when we actually consider the outlook. Right now, I want to hand it over to Jan, who is going to run through the financial performance of our business in more detail. Jan?
Jan Fomferra - Global Ports Holding Plc - CFO
Thank you. Thank you, Emre, and welcome, everybody. Thank you very much for joining. I would like to start my part of the presentation with a personal note. As announced, I'll take over the CFO position. And I would like to first thank the Board of Directors for the trust. And I would also like to thank Ferdag, GPH's long-time CFO, also on behalf of the whole team. Very much I'm taking over a well-run finance organization, which has proven its capabilities, not only, but particularly during this crisis times and which has put a lot of stress, not just on the balance sheet and income statement, but also on GPH employee across
Half Year 2020 Global Ports Holding PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 20, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...