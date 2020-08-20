Half Year 2020 Global Ports Holding PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

H. Emre Sayin - Global Ports Holding Plc - CEO



(technical difficulty)



a safe working environment for our teams and to prepare for the return of our cruise guests. However, I will talk about these measures at the end when we actually consider the outlook. Right now, I want to hand it over to Jan, who is going to run through the financial performance of our business in more detail. Jan?



Jan Fomferra - Global Ports Holding Plc - CFO



Thank you. Thank you, Emre, and welcome, everybody. Thank you very much for joining. I would like to start my part of the presentation with a personal note. As announced, I'll take over the CFO position. And I would like to first thank the Board of Directors for the trust. And I would also like to thank Ferdag, GPH's long-time CFO, also on behalf of the whole team. Very much I'm taking over a well-run finance organization, which has proven its capabilities, not only, but particularly during this crisis times and which has put a lot of stress, not just on the balance sheet and income statement, but also on GPH employee across