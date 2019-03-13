Mar 13, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Emil Wojtowicz

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. - VP for Finance & Member of Management Board

* Jakub Frejlich

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. - Head of IR

* Ryszard Wasilek

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. - VP for Operations & Member of Management Board



Conference Call Participants

* Bartlomiej Kubicki

Societe Generale Cross Asset Research - Equity Analyst

* Pawel Puchalski

Santander Brokerage Poland, Research Division - Head of Equity Research Team

* Piotr Dzieciolowski

Citigroup Inc, Research Division - VP

* Robert Maj

IPOPEMA Securities S.A., Research Division - Analyst



Jakub Frejlich - PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It's my great pleasure to welcome you to our office at Warsaw in 2 Mysia