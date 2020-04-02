Apr 02, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Apr 02, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Agnieszka Pawelska
PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. - External Communications Manager
* Pawel Straczynski
PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. - CFO, VP of Finance & Member of Management Board
* Wojciech Dabrowski
PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. - CEO & Head of Management Board
=====================
Agnieszka Pawelska - PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. - External Communications Manager
Good morning. Welcome to our cyclical meeting connected with a presentation of financial and operating results this time for 2019. This is a joint conference for journalists and analysts. That's why all of you are welcome to it.
Owing to the unique situation that we're confronted with at this moment, we're meeting you only on an online basis. Today's conference is with the participation of Mr. Wojciech Dabrowski, CEO of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna and; Mr. Pawel Straczynski, the VP and CFO.
As the
Full Year 2019 PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Apr 02, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...