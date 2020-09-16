Sep 16, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Sep 16, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Agnieszka Pawelska
PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. - External Communications Manager
* Pawel Straczynski
PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. - CFO, VP of Finance & Member of Management Board
* Wojciech Dabrowski
PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. - CEO & Head of Management Board
=====================
Agnieszka Pawelska - PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. - External Communications Manager
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. We're starting our cyclical meeting devoted to the presentation of results. We're meeting online again. It is time to discuss the results for the first half of 2020. The conference is a joint event for journalists and analysts. A heartfelt welcome to you, ladies and gentlemen, and you're all invited to asking questions through the form made available to you.
In today's conference, Mr. Wojciech Dabrowski, CEO of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna will take place as well -- will
Half Year 2020 PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Sep 16, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...