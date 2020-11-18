Nov 18, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 18, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Agnieszka Pawelska

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. - External Communications Manager

* Pawel Straczynski

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. - CFO, VP of Finance & Member of Management Board

* Wojciech Dabrowski

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. - CEO & Head of Management Board



=====================

Agnieszka Pawelska - PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. - External Communications Manager



Good morning. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the press conference devoted to the Q3 2020 results. Welcome to journalists, analysts, and I invite you to asking questions with the help of the forum made available.



Today's conference will be with the participation of Mr. Wojciech Dabrowski, the CEO of PGE; and Mr. Pawel Straczynski, the CFO.



Good morning. Over to Mr. Wojciech Dabrowski, the CEO.



Wojciech Dabrowski - PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. - CEO & Head of