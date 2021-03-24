Mar 24, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Mar 24, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Agnieszka Pawelska
PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. - External Communications Manager
* Pawel Straczynski
PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. - CFO, VP of Finance & Member of Management Board
* Wojciech Dabrowski
PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. - CEO & Head of Management Board
Agnieszka Pawelska - PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. - External Communications Manager
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Traditionally, we -- I'd like to welcome you to the conference devoted to the results of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna online devoted to the presentation of the financial and operating results for 2020. I'd like to welcome the participants of today's conference, journalists and analysts. And may I invite you to ask some questions using the forum made available.
In today's conference, we will be hosting Mr. Wojciech Dabrowski, CEO of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna. Welcome,
Full Year 2020 PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Mar 24, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
