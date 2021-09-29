Sep 29, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Malgorzata Babska;PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A.;External Communication Manager-Spokesperson -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to today's conference. We will be talking about the financial and operational results after the H1 2021. We are very happy to see you in person finally. This is our first meeting since a long time. So it's very good to see you here. And we also broadcast this conference online. So I would like to welcome all the viewers who follow us online.



And today, we will have Wojciech Dabrowski, President of the Management Board of PGE; Lechoslaw Rojewski, Vice President, CFO of PGE; Piotr Sudol, Financial Department Director; and Filip Osadczuk, Investor Relations Department Director. My name is Malgorzata Babska and I am the spokesperson for PGE. And I will have the pleasure of running today's conference.



So the plan is as follows. So firstly, I will give the floor to Filip Osadczuk, who will present the report -- integrated report that we've published just recently, then we will go on to the presentation of H1