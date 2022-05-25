May 25, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Malgorzata Babska;External Communication Manager - Spokesperson,
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I would like to give you a warm welcome to this conference focused on the financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2022. The results of the Group PGE. We would like to welcome those present here and those who are following us online. It's good to see you again.
We have today President, Wojciech Dabrowski, President of the Management Board of Polish Energy Group; Lechoslaw Rojewski, Vice President of the Management Board for Financial Matters; and Piotr Sudol, Director of Finance Division at PGE. My name is Malgorzata Babska, and I will have the honor of chairing today's conference.
Let's move on to our presentation. Mr. President, the floor is yours.
Wojciech Dabrowski - PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. - CEO & President of the Management Board
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. The first quarter of 2022 showed that despite difficult market conditions and the uncertain geopolitical situation, PGE Group
May 25, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
