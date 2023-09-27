Sep 27, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Presentation
Sep 27, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Konrad MrÃ³z
* Lechoslaw Rojewski
PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. - VP of the Management Board for Finance
=====================
Konrad MrÃ³z -
[Interpreted] Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to welcome you at the press conference of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna and that will focus on our results achieved in the second quarter and the first half of the year. We will have Lechoslaw Rojewski, Vice President of the Management Board of Finance; Director of Finance, Piotr Sudol and Director of Investor Relationship Department, Filip Osadczuk. I would also like to welcome representatives of the media, who honors us with the presence, the analysts and anyone who is following us online. My name is Konrad MrÃ³z and I'm the Head of External Communications Department. In a moment, I will hand over to Lechoslaw Rojewski and let me just remind you that after the presentation, we will have a Q&A session. Mr. President, the floor is yours.
Half Year 2023 PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Sep 27, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...