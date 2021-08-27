Q2 2021 Renewcell AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Patrik LundstrÃ¶m - Renewcell AB - CEO



And also from my side, a warm welcome to this webcast of the Q2 and the interim report of 2021. Today's presenters, if we go to slide number 2, is myself, Patrik LundstrÃ¶m, CEO of Renewcell; and Hugo Petit, who is the permanent CFO of Renewcell, nowadays. He was interim, but we have hired -- we had the pleasure to hire Hugo as a permanent CFO.



Go to the next slide, number 3: the Q2 2021 in brief. I think the most important to note is that we have now full financing of the project, and we also have all necessary permits in place and in line with project plan; and we're very pleased with that, of course. And that means that we have started piling in all those items going on as it would be [inside that] already. And the project proceed in-budget and on-track, and the plan is, as previously guided, that we will start production in Q2 2022.



Taking that more into a little bit more detail, the environmental permit, we started that work in end of 2020. And on April 15, the community of the administrative board decided that the