Q3 2021 Aramis Group SAS Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Guillaume Paoli - Aramis Group SAS - Co-founder & Co-CEO



Hello. Hello, everybody. It is nice to meet you again. We will present today the Aramis Group fiscal quarter three results, actually the quarter two calendar. And we are very excited to present our very, very positive growth figures that are consistent with our ambition. So I'm Guillaume Paoli, I am the Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Aramis Group. I'll be doing this call today. Our group CFO, Fabrice could unfortunately not make it today for some personal reasons. And I'll start with a quick overview of our ambitions where we stand and our strategy.



So let's begin with the vision. Quickly, our vision is to be the preferred platform of Europeans to buy a used car online. To achieve the vision, our mission is to delight our customers to make buying a car always more enjoyable, affordable, and simple.



For us it means being the natural choice, delivering the best customer experience of the market to ensure long-term sustainable growth. And we are achieving that by delivering a seamless online experience from browsing, competitively