Full Year 2021 Aramis Group SAS Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 09, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Guillaume Paoli - Aramis Group SAS - Co-founder & Co-CEO



Yes. Hello to all. We are delighted to see you today with Nicolas Chartier also Co-Founder and StÃ©phane Rougeot, the group CFO. We are delighted to see you today to talk about our great results of 2021 and to look ahead to 2022 and beyond. But first things first, a short presentation before taking your questions.



If we move on slide number 3, as you know, our vision is to be the preferred platform of Europeans to buy used car online. And to do that, we strive every day to make buying a car always more enjoyable, affordable, and also sustainable. It is about being the preferred platform.



It is about being the natural choice for customers, delivering the very best experience in the market to ensure long-term growth. And of course, quality is very, very important and that quality is delivered by our unique business model, and we stand for every car that we deliver.



Moving on slide number 4, as you know as well, we address a very, very large market that is resilient, sustainable, that keeps on growing and that is highly