Q3 2022 Aramis Group SAS Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Alexandre Leroy - Aramis Group - Head of IR



Good morning everybody. Thank you for joining us today for the Aramis Group Q3 2022 revenues presentation. I'm Alexandre Leroy, Head of IR. With me today to comment these results, Mr. Guillaume Paoli, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of the Group.



Before I hand over to Guillaume, just a few reminders: So, first, this conference is recorded, as you just heard. A replay will be made available on our website. Slide would be there also. I would also like to remind you that today's presentation contains forward-looking statements and that future results may differ materially from the statements or projection made on today's call. In particular, the risk factors that could affect those statements are described in our universal registration document filed with the French Financial Market Authority.



This presentation will be of course followed by a Q&A session. Last but not least, I remind you that Aramis Group has a non-calendar fiscal year. Given our annual results close at the end of September, the Q3 2022 we are going to comment today refers of course to