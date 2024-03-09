Insider Sell: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) Sr. VP, Chief Revenue Officer Scott Genereux Sells 1,500 Shares

On March 1, 2024, Scott Genereux, the Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK), sold 1,500 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC filing, which provides details of the insider's trade.

Rockwell Automation Inc is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. The company's suite of technology and services are designed to make its customers more productive and the world more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,000 problem solvers dedicated to its customers in more than 100 countries.

According to the data, the insider has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 5,217 shares and making no purchases. This latest sale continues a trend observed within the company, where insider transactions have been predominantly sales rather than purchases.

The insider transaction history for Rockwell Automation Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy, contrasted with 43 insider sells, indicating a possible preference for liquidating shares over acquiring them among the insiders.

On the valuation front, Rockwell Automation Inc's shares were trading at $285 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The company's market cap stood at $33.122 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 27.50, which is above both the industry median of 22.12 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting a higher valuation compared to its peers and its own past trading history.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Rockwell Automation Inc is modestly undervalued. With a share price of $285 and a GF Value of $334.91, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.85. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell by Scott Genereux may provide investors with additional data points to consider when evaluating their positions in Rockwell Automation Inc. As always, it is important to review insider transactions within the broader context of a company's financial performance, market conditions, and other factors that may affect the stock's future price movements.

