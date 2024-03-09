Director Mary Mcdowell Sells 5,000 Shares of Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Director Mary Mcdowell has executed a sale of 5,000 shares of Autodesk Inc (ADSK, Financial) on March 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $275 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,375,000. Autodesk Inc is a leader in 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software. The company offers a broad range of products for industries such as architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, media, and entertainment. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 13,806 shares of Autodesk Inc and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider's recent transaction follows a pattern observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 31 insider sells for the company. The insider transaction history indicates a trend of insider sales, which could be a point of interest for investors monitoring insider behaviors. On the valuation front, Autodesk Inc's shares were trading at $275 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market cap of $56.631 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 62.29, which is above the industry median of 28.125 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the stock's price of $275 and the GuruFocus Value of $256.33, Autodesk Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential implications of insider trading activity.

