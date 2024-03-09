Director REEVE PAMELA D A has sold 5,054 shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) on February 28, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $190.46 per share, resulting in a total value of $962,384.84.

American Tower Corp is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate. The company's portfolio includes wireless and broadcast communications transmission towers, managed rooftops, and services that speed network deployment. Its primary business is leasing space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies, wireless data providers, government agencies, and municipalities.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,054 shares of American Tower Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history over the last year indicates a total of 10 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the date of the insider's recent sell, shares of American Tower Corp were trading at $190.46, giving the company a market capitalization of $94.05 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 63.45, which is above the industry median of 16.765 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.71, with a GF Value of $268.07, suggesting that American Tower Corp is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.