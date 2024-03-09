Hess Corp (NYSE:HES), an exploration and production company that operates in the oil and gas industry, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Gregory Hill, the COO and President of E&P, sold 56,925 shares of the company on February 29, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $146.35 per share, resulting in a total value of $8,333,073.75.

Over the past year, Gregory Hill has sold a total of 103,962 shares of Hess Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 13 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year.

On the day of the sale, Hess Corp's shares were trading at $146.35, giving the company a market capitalization of $45.52 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 32.93, which is above both the industry median of 10.285 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for Hess Corp. This indicates a higher valuation compared to its peers and its own past earnings multiples.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1, with a GF Value of $146.45, suggesting that Hess Corp is fairly valued based on the intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

