Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) is a specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. The company offers a range of products, including organic produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, dairy products, natural body care, and household items. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc emphasizes products that are free of artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, and hydrogenated oils. According to a recent SEC filing, Todd Dissinger, the Chief Financial Officer of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc, sold 15,000 shares of the company on February 28, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $15.3 per share, resulting in a total value of $229,500. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 25,597 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys but three insider sells for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. The stock's market cap stands at $375.187 million on the day of the insider's recent sale. With a price-earnings ratio of 14.16, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc is trading below the industry median of 16.755 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the stock's price of $15.3 and the GuruFocus Value of $13.47, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.14, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.