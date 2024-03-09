Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R), a leader in transportation and supply chain management solutions, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The company's EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Karen Jones, sold 7,737 shares of the company on February 28, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $113.48 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $878,238.76.

Over the past year, Karen Jones has sold a total of 35,497 shares of Ryder System Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 18 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period.

Ryder System Inc is known for its fleet management solutions, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions, which cater to a wide range of industries including automotive, industrial, food and beverage, retail, and more. The company's services are designed to help businesses achieve greater efficiency and flexibility in their operations.

The market capitalization of Ryder System Inc stands at $4.986 billion as of the last trading price. The stock's price-earnings ratio is currently 13.01, which is below the industry median of 17.74, indicating a potentially lower valuation compared to its peers. However, it is higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, Ryder System Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The consistent pattern of insider sales at Ryder System Inc could be a point of interest for stakeholders and potential investors.

