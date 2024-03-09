Novanta Inc (NOVT) CFO Robert Buckley Sells 3,000 Shares

On February 29, 2024, Robert Buckley, the Chief Financial Officer of Novanta Inc (NOVT, Financial), sold 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Novanta Inc is a leading technology company that specializes in providing photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the medical and advanced industrial technology markets. The company's products are integral to the development and performance of critical technologies that enhance the lives of patients and improve industrial processes.

According to the filing, the shares were sold at a price of $170.4 each, resulting in a total transaction value of $511,200. Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 27,000 shares, with no recorded purchases in the same period.

The insider transaction history for Novanta Inc indicates a trend of insider sales, with 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Novanta Inc were trading at $170.4 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.291 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 86.77, which is above both the industry median of 23.355 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Based on the current share price and the GuruFocus Value of $170.08, Novanta Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

