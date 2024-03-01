Q4 2023 Boralex Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Boralex Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 financial results. Conference call note that all lines are in listen only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session in which financial analyst, shareholders and investors will be invited to ask their questions by pressing star one and one on the telephone. Also note that the conference is being recorded for webcast participants. You can also ask questions during the conference, but they will be answered by e-mail after the call.



Finally, media representatives are invited to contact Cammy level, Austria, adviser, public affairs and External Communications Boralex. Her contact information is provided at the end of the quarterly press release. I would now like to turn the conference over to Stephane Milot, Vice President, Investor Relations for Boralex. Please go ahead.



Stephane Milot - Boralex Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to ValueClick's fourth quarter and year end results