Q4 2023 Forum Energy Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Forum Energy Technologies Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Gigi, and I'll be your coordinator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) This conference call is being recorded for replay purposes and will be available on the company's website.



I will now turn the conference over to Rob Kukla, Director of Investor Relations. Please proceed, sir.



Rob Kukla - Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, Gigi. Good morning, and welcome to FET's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Neal Lux, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Lyle Williams, our Chief Financial Officer.



Yesterday, we issued our earnings release, and it is available on our website. This earnings release follows our preliminary press release issued on February 19, 2024. Subsequent to that preliminary release, we finalized our analysis of valuation allowance. No valuation allowance releases were made as a result of this analysis