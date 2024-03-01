Q4 2023 Acme United Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Acme United Corporation Fourth Quarter 2023 earnings. At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Walter Johnsen, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Walter Johnsen - Acme United Corporation - Chairman & CEO



Good morning. Welcome to the fourth quarter and year ended 2023 Earnings Conference Call for Acme United Corporation.



I am Walter C. Johnsen, Chairman and CEO with me is Paul Driscoll, our Chief Financial Officer, who will first read a Safe Harbor statement. Paul?



Paul Driscoll Acme United Corporation-VP - CFO, Secretary & Treasurer



Forward-looking statements in this conference call, including without limitation, statements related to the Company's plans strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of capital and other resources are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and