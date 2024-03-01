Q4 2023 Green Brick Partners Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Green Brick Partners, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Rick Costello, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Rick Costello - Green Brick Partners, Inc. - CFO



Good afternoon, and welcome to Green Brick Partners Earnings Call for the Fourth Quarter ended December 31, 2023. Following todayâs remarks, we will hold a Q&A session. As a reminder, this call is being recorded and will be available for playback. In addition, a presentation will accompany todayâs webcast and is also available on the companyâs website at investors.greenbrickpartners.com. On the call today is Jim Brickman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Jed Dolson, President and Chief Operating Officer; and myself, Rick Costello, Chief Financial Officer.



Some of the information discussed on this call is forward-looking, including the company's financial and operational expectations for 2024 and beyond. In yesterday's press release and