Mar 01, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Ashford Inc. fourth quarter 2023 results conference call. Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Jordan Jennings, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.
Jordan Jennings - Ashford Inc. - Director of IR
Good day and welcome to today's conference call to review results for Ashford for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. And to update you on recent developments on the call today will be Deric Eubanks, Chief Financial Officer; and Eric Batis, Executive Vice President of Operations the results as well as notice of accessibility of this conference call on a listen-only basis over the Internet were distributed yesterday in a press release.
At this time, I remind you that certain statements and assumptions in this conference call contain or are based upon forward-looking information and are being made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the federal securities regulations such forward
Q4 2023 Ashford Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 01, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...