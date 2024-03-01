Q4 2023 Ashford Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Jordan Jennings - Ashford Inc. - Director of IR



Good day and welcome to today's conference call to review results for Ashford for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. And to update you on recent developments on the call today will be Deric Eubanks, Chief Financial Officer; and Eric Batis, Executive Vice President of Operations the results as well as notice of accessibility of this conference call on a listen-only basis over the Internet were distributed yesterday in a press release.



At this time, I remind you that certain statements and assumptions in this conference call contain or are based upon forward-looking information and are being made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the federal securities regulations such forward