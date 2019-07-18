Q2 2019 Bygghemma Group First AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our conference call today to present Bygghemma Group Q2 Report 2019. This call is being recorded, and a replay of the conference will be available later today on our Investor Relations website. Today's presenters are Martin Edblad, Acting President and CEO; and Adam Schatz, CFO. Both will be available on Q&A later in today's call.



Martin Edblad - Bygghemma Group First AB(publ)-Head of Home Furnishings - Acting President & CEO



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We are happy to present a record quarter for Bygghemma Group where we increased our total growth to 21% and posted our highest ever sales, EBIT, EBIT margin and cash flow levels. We've once again proven the strength in our business model and our leading market position.



