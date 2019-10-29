Q3 2019 Bygghemma Group First AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our conference call today to present Bygghemma Group Q3 Report 2019. This call is being recorded and a replay of the conference will be available later today on our Investor Relations website. Today's presenters are Martin Edblad, CEO; and Adam Schatz, CFO. Both will be available for Q&A later in today's call.



With that said, I'll now turn the call over to Martin. Please go ahead.



Martin Edblad - Bygghemma Group First AB(publ)-Head of Home Furnishings - Acting President & CEO



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We're happy to present another very strong quarter for Bygghemma Group, in which we continue to deliver a strong bottom line, in fact, our strongest third quarter EBIT to date, while significantly accelerating our top line, recording a total sales growth of 31% and a like-for-like growth in the business we own today, our pro forma organic growth, that is up 18.7%.



The agenda for this presentation is divided into 4