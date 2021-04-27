Q1 2021 BHG Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and thank you for joining us on our conference call today to review BHG's First Quarter 2021 Results. This call is being recorded, and a replay of the conference will be available later today on our Investor Relations website. Together with me today are Adam Schatz, President and CEO; and Jesper Flemme, CFO, and both will be available for Q&A later in today's call.



So with that said, I'll now turn the call over to Adam. Please begin.



Adam Schatz - BHG Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Head of Home Furnishing Segment



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Moving to Slide 2, please. 2020 was a year like no other for BHG. And 2021 has started in a similar vein with continued strong organic growth and with very strong performances in recently acquired businesses. Last quarter, we updated our financial targets, including the target to double our net sales once again over the medium term. The first quarter of 2021 with total growth of 58% and pro forma organic growth of 43% clearly shows the