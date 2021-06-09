BHG Group AB Acquires HYMA - M&A Call Transcript

Jun 09, 2021 / 08:00PM GMT

Adam Schatz - BHG Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Head of Home Furnishing Segment



A warm welcome, and thank you for joining us for this webcast despite the short notice. We are delighted to have announced our very latest acquisition a little while ago. And look forward to sharing the rationale behind welcoming HYMA BHG with you.



Before I start the presentation, 2 notes. Firstly, please read the disclaimer about forward-looking statements on the final slide of this deck. Secondly, for those of you who ask questions, which we will address at the end of the presentation. (Operator Instructions)



Now without further ado, let us turn to Slide 2. And go through the transaction highlights. Subject to regulatory approval, BHG is acquiring 92% of HYMA from funds managed by Verdane and from HYMA management. Management will retain a minority stake in the business and so participate in the joint value creation unlocked by the combination. We have followed HYMA for a good while, and we are delighted to now be joining forces. HYMA is a fast-growing online