Half Year 2021 BHG Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Adam Schatz - BHG Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Head of Home Furnishing Segment



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Moving to Slide 2, please. After our transformative performance in 2020 and into the first quarter of 2021, we are pleased to report a strong Q2. At the midway point of this year, we're demonstrating that our strategy of fueling organic growth with acquisitions continues to deliver. We have now officially surged past the SEK 10 billion sales level on an LTM basis and we continue to capitalize on a plethora of growth opportunities.



Our performance in the quarter