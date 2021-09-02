Sep 02, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

Adam Schatz - BHG Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Head of Home Furnishing Segment



Thank you, operator. Good evening, everyone. Let me just start by correcting the purpose of this call. It's, of course, to do with our recently announced, just an hour ago, acquisition of AH-Trading. A warm welcome, and thank you for joining us for this webcast, despite this quite short notice.



If we can please move to Slide 2. We're delighted to have announced our very latest acquisition, a little while ago, as you've seen. And I look forward to sharing the rationale behind welcoming AH-Trading into BHG with you. Before I start the presentation, a note to all to please read the disclaimer about forward-looking statements on the final slide of this deck.



Now without further ado, let's turn to Slide 3, please. And look at today's agenda. I'll start by providing a brief update on BHG, before I turn to the main topic of this evening, namely our acquisition of AH-Trading, in which I will describe the company, the transaction highlights and the rationale for us