Q1 2022 BHG Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the BHG Audiocast with Teleconference Q1 2022. This call is being recorded, and a replay of the conference will be available later today on our Investor Relations website.



Together with me are Adam Schatz, President and CEO; and Jesper Flemme, Group CFO. Both will be available for Q&A later in today's call.



So with that said, I will now turn the call over to the speakers.



Adam Schatz - BHG Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Head of Home Furnishing Segment



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Moving to Slide 2, please. We further strengthened our position, growing considerably faster than the market and so continuing to gain market share during the quarter.



Our model, combining organic initiatives with M&A and unlocking synergies, is a strength in all markets, and perhaps especially so in more challenging market conditions.



Slide 3, please. I'll start this morning's presentation by reviewing the Q1 highlights and providing a business