Q4 2022 BHG Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Gustaf Ohrn - BHG Group AB(publ)-CEO&President



Hi. Thank you all for joining. And can you please take me to Slide 2. My name is Gustaf Ohrn, and I'm the CEO of BHG since November last year. I'm here together with Jesper Flemme, our CFO, to do a short presentation of the Q2 report and do our very best to also answer your questions.



Please take me to Slide 3. Today's agenda in short, we will first take you through the financial highlights of the quarter and then a few words about the market, then we will do an update on the actions we are taking to act upon the challenging market environment. Then Jesper will do a financial update, and I will in the end, do my very best to summarize, and we will both be available for the Q&A.



Slide 5, please. Short about the financial highlights. Q4 was another tough quarter. Sales came in at SEK 3.3 billion, a decline of 5.1 percentage points in the weak market. We see that as decent considering the market circumstances, and we estimate that we still did better than the overall market and that we