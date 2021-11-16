Q3 2021 Bergenbio ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Martin Olin - BerGenBio ASA - CEO



Yes. So good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Q3 2021 Report Highlights and the Financial for BerGenBio. Today, the management team -- or this part of the management team will be present for the presentation. It will be myself. I'm Martin Olin, the CEO of BerGenBio; Rune Skeie, our CFO; and Nigel McCracken, our CSO.



So the agenda for today is that I will go through the Q3 and the recent highlights. I'll touch a little bit upon the update on our AXL inhibitor programs, specifically bemcentinib and its potential in AML, non-small cell lung cancer and COVID. I'll also give an update on tilvestamab. Rune will take you through the financial report, and we will summarize the position of BerGenBio at the end of today's meeting.



So summarizing the Q3 recent highlights. As some of you may have noticed, we have presented very exciting data in non-small cell lung cancer, specifically for patients harboring the STK11